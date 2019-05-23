MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is accused of punching a police officer.
47-year-old Jose Garcia was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and aggravated battery to a police officer.
He was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Dewitt.
Police were called there to assist Coles County Probation officers in serving an arrest warrant on Garcia for probation violations.
Police said Garcia punched an officer in the head and resisted arrest.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail.