MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is accused of getting into a fight with neighbors, breaking out the window of a home, and threatening an officer.
Leonard Stafford Jr., 44, was charged preliminarily with criminal damage to property, resisting arrest, and threatening an officer.
He was arrested Saturday evening in the 1500 block of S. 2nd St. in Mattoon.
Police said he got into a neighborhood dispute, punched out the window of a home, and started resisting and threatening an officer who tried to confront him.
Stafford was taken to the Coles County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.