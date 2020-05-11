MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was arrested Friday for punching a woman in the face.
Des Coffman, 20, was preliminarily charged with domestic battery.
Police found Coffman in the 600 block of Marion Ave. in Mattoon just before 4 p.m. Friday.
Officers said that during a domestic disturbance that happened Wednesday in the 1400 block of Marshall Ave., Coffman punched a woman in the face.
Coffman was taken to the Coles County Jail.
