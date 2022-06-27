CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County State's Attorney said a man is in custody after a bar fight that sent a person to the hospital.
Julia Reitz said police arrested Brendan L. Trumann, 19 of Savoy, for one count of Aggravated Reckless Driving, a class 4 felony, one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a class 4 felony, and one count of Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, a class 2 felony.
According to Reitz, on June 26 at 1:45 a.m. the Champaign Police Department responded to Joe’s Brewery, on S. Fifth Street because Trumann was kicked out of the establishment for causing a disturbance.
In a police report, Trumann got into his Dodge Charger and started doing burnouts in front of the bar and pointed what turned out to be a realistic looking BB gun at the crowd.
Officials report a victim then approached the car and tried to disarm Trumann, when an unknown individual, hit the victim in the head from behind and they fell to the ground.
Rietz said, at this time the unknown male then began to punch the victim repeatedly while he was on the ground, before he got into Trumann's car.
Trumann then pulled forward and ran over the victim, backed up and then pulled forward again, running over the victim a second time after being told to stop by witnesses at the scene.
Police said Trumann then fled the scene and crashed his vehicle at Mount Hope Cemetery at Sixth and Pennsylvania, damaging multiple headstones.
After further investigation officers located the BB gun in the vehicle, and located Trumann walking near the parking lot of his apartment complex.
Officials report Trumann showed obvious signs of impairment and admitted to driving the car.
The victim remains hospitalized.
According to Rietz, Trumann has no prior criminal history, but if convicted he faces a maximum sentence of 12 years incarceration for the Aggravated Driving under the influence of Alcohol charge, and 7 years for the Leaving the Scene charge, and 3 years for the Aggravated Reckless Driving charge.
The investigation on-going and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department or Crimestoppers.
Investigators are aware that video of this incident has been circulating on social media.
