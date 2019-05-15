SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of setting fire to a business to claim insurance money is officially facing charges.
Federal prosecutors say John W. Jackson Jr., 45, caused a fire at Springfield Shooting Center on Sept. 6, 2017. An indictment claims Jackson and his wife were behind on making installation payments for the purchase of the building, located at 4885 Industrial Drive, and its inventory at the time of the fire.
A Springfield Fire Department investigator was injured as a result of the fire.
Jackson is charged with arson causing injury, insurance fraud and using fire to commit wire fraud. He’s accused of submitting a $1.62 million insurance claim following the fire and making false statements to the insurance company about what happened. Prosecutors say he told them certain property was stolen when it had actually been sold.
According to a press release, the couple were the owners and sole shareholders of the business. They had secured a $1.5 million commercial insurance policy for the building and $125,000 for business personal property in July of 2017.
Prosecutors say the arson charge carries a statutory maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. The wire fraud charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years, while the using fire to commit wire fraud charge could mean as much as 10 years behind bars. Those sentences would have ben to served consecutively if Jackson is found guilty. Each charge includes a possible fine as high as $250,000.