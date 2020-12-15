CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting his family's house on fire.
The suspect, 18-year-old Trevor Lewis, was let out of hospital care Monday after being treated for burns. Authorities arrested him on a warrant that had been issued earlier in December.
Lewis had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest when police said he made attempts to take his family hostage on Dec. 4 at a home in the 1900 block of West Kirby Ave. in Champaign. His family was able to escape before authorities said Lewis barricaded himself inside with a knife and was believed to be suicidal.
Police said they observed what seemed to be a fire coming from inside in the home at 7:19 p.m. Authorities believe he started the fire in the kitchen area.
Champaign firefighters came to the scene and put out the flames. The residence took heavy damage.
Lewis is charged with residential arson, aggravated battery to a police officer and violation of an order of protection. He's held on $150,000 bail in this case. An additional $70,000 in bail came from aggravated battery in three other different cases, according to The News-Gazette.
A judge ordered Lewis can't have contact with his mother. If released from custody, he must have a GPS monitor on, per the newspaper.
Lewis is due in court on Feb. 9.
