Man accused of setting Peoria Planned Parenthood on fire gets 10 years in prison

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - The man accused of lighting a Molotov cocktail in the Peoria Planned Parenthood in January has been sentenced to ten years in prison.
Tyler Massengill will serve his time in the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin.
Massengill pleaded guilty in June to lighting the facility on Knoxville Avenue on fire.
"Today, justice has been served and a powerful message has been sent that acts of violence against Planned Parenthood of Illinois will not be tolerated,” said Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. “When someone attacks one of our health centers they do more than damage a building. They rob the community of essential sexual and reproductive health care like birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings and gender-affirming care. We stand in solidarity with the community in Peoria that continues to heal from this traumatic event.”
Welch said the group plans to reopen the facility early next year.
The fire caused more than $1 million in damage.
Massengill will also have to pay a fine of $1,450,000.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.