DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child during a Decatur home invasion has pleaded not guilty.
On August 5, 2019, Decatur Police were called to a home invasion and predatory criminal sexual assault of a 5-year-old in the 800 block of E. Condit.
Since that time, police have conducted interviews and collected and submitted evidence to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.
On December 10, Decatur Police got an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jarquez Hobbs of Peoria.
Hobbs was arrested in the Peoria area and is in custody at the Macon County Jail.
A pre-trial hearing is set for March 10.