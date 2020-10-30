TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A Nokomis, Illinois man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
Ricky L. Bundy, 32, was arrested Friday in Taylorville on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault.
Illinois State Police made the arrest and are investigating Bundy for the alleged assault.
Bundy is being held at the Christian County Jail.
No further information about the accusation is being released, including when the alleged assault occurred.
WAND News will follow this story as it continues to develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.