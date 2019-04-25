ALEDO, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested Thursday.
The suspect is 60-year-old Mark R. Artcher. State police say he faces two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, which are Class X felony charges.
Deputies say they arrested Artcher Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. at a hospital, where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed injury.
Troopers say they worked with Aledo police, Moline police and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation that led to Artcher’s arrest.
The investigation is ongoing, according to an ISP press release.
NOTE: There is no booking photo available for Artcher Thursday.