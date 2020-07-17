EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man accused of sexual assault is in Cumberland County custody.
On Wednesday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 arrested 22-year-old Scott E. D. Ross. Ross was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (Class X felony).
An extensive, cooperative investigation began after the Greenup Police Department received a report of a sexual assault on July 13.
Documents accuse Ross of sexually assaulting a minor who was under 13 years old at the time. Authorities said this happened in August 2015.
Bail for Ross is set at $100,000 with 10 percent to apply. He is held in the Cumberland County Jail.
Greenup police assisted state police in this ongoing investigation. Anyone who has any information about Ross is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 Special Agent Travis Rinehart by calling (217)342-7881.
Authorities said further questions should be directed to the Cumberland County State's Attorney's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.