URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said fired a gun at a woman in an argument in Champaign is behind bars.
The News-Gazette reports 20-year-old Kelvin K. Jones of Champaign is charged with two aggravated discharge of a firearm counts. They allege he shot at a woman's vehicle and in her direction Thursday.
Prosecutors reported the shooting was at about 6:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Winding Lane. According to authorities, the woman went to this location to try and resolve an earlier argument with Jones. As they talked from their vehicles, which were parked next to each other, the argument became more intense. That's when Jones allegedly fired a gun.
Police said they discovered a hole in the woman's car that was consistent with a bullet hole. She was not hurt.
When officers found Jones, they said he was in a vehicle on North Neil Street. A spent 9 mm shell casing was found, but no gun was recovered.
If convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm charges, which are each Class 1 felony counts, penalties can range from probation to four to 15 years behind bars. That time must be served at 85 percent.
Jones has no prior convictions on his record, but a misdemeanor charge is pending for illegal possession of firearm ammunition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.