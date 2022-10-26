DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of shooting a woman in the head in Decatur was found guilty of first degree murder.
Lamar T. Williams, 44, was charged on seven separate counts, and during his bench trial proceedings, a judge found him guilty of Murder with strong probability to kill/ injure, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver.
Williams was originally charged with the attempted murder of of Mary E. Bond.
Bond was shot inside of a home on Nov. 24 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St. She died from her wound after 2 p.m. Friday at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Williams charges were upgraded to three counts of first-degree murder on November 30. He also faced one count of being an armed habitual criminal, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and two counts of drug possession.
A sentencing hearing for Williams has been scheduled for December 16, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
