MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he shoved a Mattoon officer into a brick wall and damaged property.
42-year-old Seth Alan Henigman was arrested Thursday in the 2900 block of Dewitt Ave.
Officers were called there for a disturbance at a home in the area.
Police said Henigman was wanted for questioning in regards to an unrelated incident.
They said during this time, Henigman started struggling with officers and shoved one into a brick wall.
Police said furniture was also damaged in the home while Henigman struggled with officers.
Henigman was taken to the Coles County Jail.