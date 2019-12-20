URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man is back in jail after he left court before the jury delivered the verdicts in his drug and weapons case.
James Hunt, 40, was there for the entire trial and even testified in his own defense. However, he left court before the jury came back with their decisions.
The News Gazette reports he was convicted of lesser included charges of possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis.
Now, a judge has ordered he be held in jail until his sentencing Jan. 31.
Hunt's attorney said he had been feeling anxious and upset and (without telling his counsel) went to the bathroom and became physically sick. He went outside to get some air, got sick again and then left, his attorney said.
His attorney told him to come back, but he did not.
The judge took the verdicts without him and then issued a warrant for his arrest.
The News Gazette reports Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said Hunt's claim he was physically sick was "not credible" and was not corroborated by anyone else.
The drug convictions stem activity that took place in an apartment in the 2400 block of N. Neil St. on Oct. 25, 2018.
The Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force was investigating allegations of drug sales at the apartment. They went with a search warrant and saw someone throwing cocaine, cannabis and THC-laced edibles out of a bedroom window.
Officers claim that person was Hunt.
Hunt faces probation to four to 15 years in prison.