CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man was arrested after police said he stabbed a family member who was living with him.
Biak Thawang was arrested Aug. 4 and had a $150,000 bond set.
Charleston Police said they were called to the 1100 block of 3rd St. on Aug. 4 for a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds. A witness identified Thawang as the suspect.
Thawang was apprehended without incident.
All suspects charged with crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
