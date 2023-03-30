SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County State's Attorney, Daniel K. Wright, has charged Fredrick D. Degraffenried, 54, in the death of a 72-year-old Springfield woman.
Degraffenried faces First-Degree Murder for the death of Darlene O’Bryan. Authorities found her dead earlier this month on North Daniels in Springfield. He's also facing charges for Home Invasion and Burglary.
In the petition for denial of bail, Degraffenried is alleged to have forced entry into Mrs. O'Bryan's home on the evening of March 14. He demanded money and beat her in addition to stabbing her with items from her home. The preliminary autopsy report concluded that Mrs. O'Bryan suffered a stab wound to the chest which perforated her heart.
He is then alleged by the petition to have taken property, including credit cards and jewelry, before fleeing.
O'Bryan's obituary said she was a wife, mother, and grandmother.
Degraffenried is being held in the Sangamon County Jail on a no-cash bond.
