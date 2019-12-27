URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is accused of trying to strangle his on-again, off-again girlfriend on Christmas Eve, because she would not travel to Iowa with him.
Antwan Brown, 34, is being held on $100,000 bond, charged with aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, obstructing justice and forgery.
Police said he showed up at the Champaign apartment of a woman he had dated on and off for seven years, demanding that she go to Iowa with him.
Officers said when she told him no, he hit her and choked her as she screamed for help. She was able to get away and call police.
The News Gazette reports officers found him sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle eating prescription medicine when they arrived.
Police said he was spitting out the pills, which he later said was Adderall, as they got him out of the car.
The woman had cuts and bruises on her face. She said she was afraid Brown would kill her.
Police also found six fake $100 bills on Brown, they said.
The News Gazette reports Brown's record includes a juvenile adjudication for aggravated robbery and adult convictions for burglary, aggravated battery, possession of controlled substance and criminal damage to property.
He now faces sentencing as a Class X felon of between six and 30 years in prison if convicted of trying to strangle the victim.
He was ordered to have no contact with her. He is due in court Feb. 11.