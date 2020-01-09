DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who was accused of running over his girlfriend in February 2018 pleaded guilty to an aggravated DUI charge.
According to investigators, Sidney Flinn, 28, hit 23-year-old Brittany Shelton on the morning on Feb. 16, 2019. They said the couple began arguing at a friend’s house before it happened.
At about 2:30 a.m., the woman was walking in the 3500 block of Green Hill Road in Decatur when police said Flinn struck her from behind in his truck at a speed of about 55 miles per hour, Decatur Police Fatal Accident Reconstructionist Craig Lundy said. He added data from the vehicle showed Flinn braked for a fraction of a second before hitting her.
Flinn didn’t offer the woman any aid, per investigators, and didn’t call police until about 3 a.m. He talked about moving Shelton’s body, they said.
Authorities said his blood alcohol level was close to twice the legal limit at the time.
Flinn’s partial guilty plea is to one aggravated DUI charge. As part of the plea deal, four other DUI charges and a reckless homicide count were dismissed.
Flinn is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2020 in Macon County court, per online court records.