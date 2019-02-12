GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of threatening to blow up a female family member at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.
43-year-old Adit Bhiday told the girl, "I will blow you up at your school," police said.
The News Gazette reports the threat was reported to police around 10:25 p.m. Sunday by three girls and their mother.
One of the girls was the victim. She said she was visiting a family member, Rebecca Zook, at the home Zook shares with Bhiday.
She said he became upset with her ,because she stands up for Zook.
The girl said when she got to the home around 10 p.m. with her two sisters and another friend, Bhiday said he was going to bed early and went to his bedroom.
They said he came back out later, upset, and said the girl was being disrespectful.
That is allegedly when he made the bomb threat.
Three days before that, the girl said, Bhiday told her she was on his "hit list."
The victim's sisters told police they heard him tell her, "I will blow you up at your school."
Bhiday told police he did not remember making any threats.
Bhiday was arrested at his home at 1 a.m. Monday on a preliminary Class 4 felony charge of disorderly conduct/making a threat against a person and a school.
Bhiday's bond is set at $6,000.
Conditions of his bond include staying at least 300 feet away from GCMS school buildings and the female family member's house, having no contact with the girl, and undergoing mental-health evaluations.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 1.
Gibson City officers and Ford County sheriff's deputies did precautionary "security check" of all three schools after they became aware of the alleged threat.
A call was put out to GCMS parents to inform them about what happened.