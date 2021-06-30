DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of trying to kill a Decatur police officer waived his right to a formal hearing of evidence and pleaded not guilty to charges.
Marcus D. Boykin, 39, was accused of shooting at the officer at 10:46 p.m. on June 18 after approaching a squad car. The police vehicle was parked in the 300 block of E. Leafland Ave.
Boykin showed a .32 caliber handgun after approaching the car and fired once, a sworn affidavit said.
Police followed and attempted to stop Boykin in a car chase that ended in the 1300 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He left his vehicle still holding the weapon and put it in his mouth and under his chin at times, per the document.
Boykin at one point went on the ground and pushed the gun away. When he tried to move toward it, police used a stun gun to keep him from getting the weapon. He was then arrested.
Boykin was charged with attempted murder, aggravated fleeing, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated driving under the influence and armed violence.
After pleading not guilty to all charges, Boykin's pre-trial date was set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2021.
Boykin remains in Macon County custody with bail set at $500,000.
