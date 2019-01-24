SALEM, Ill. (WAND) - One person was airlifted after a crash in Salem.
Police were called to Selmaville Rd. at the intersection of Red Stripe Rd. around 10:20 Wednesday night.
26-year-old Ryan Cluck of Dix, Illinois was driving south on Semaville Rd. when he approached a curve. Police said when he went around the curve he crossed the northbound lane and went off the road to the left.
He skidded sideways through the grass and hit the north side ditch of Red Stripe Rd.
The vehicle rolled and came to a rest on its top.
He was taken by ambulance to Salem Township Hospital and then flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.