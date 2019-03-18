MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -A Mattoon man and woman have been arrested and charged with physically abusing a child.
42-year-old Albert Pickett and 32-year-old Hiedi White are charged with aggravated battery to a child and possession of a controlled substance.
They were arrested Friday in the 2500 block of Broadway Ave. in Mattoon.
Police said while they were at the home investigating the battery of a child, they found Pickett and White to have heroin on them as well.
Officers said both admitted to having battered a child and to having the heroin.
Pickett and White were taken to the Coles County Jail.