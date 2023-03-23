SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a shooting that police say started as a robbery.
On March 15 just after midnight, Springfield Police were called to the 1100 block of Fayette Ave. for a shooting. They found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower torso.
The victim said he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask who demanded money. The victim was shot twice, and the suspect ran aweay.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
On March 21, the Springfield Police Department obtained two arrest warrants in connection to the shooting.
Jared M. Staake, 31, of Beardstown and Chelsie L. Bounds, 27, of Girard were taken into custody on March 22.
They were arrested in Springfield by the Springfield Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Staake was arrested for armed violence, aggravated battery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He remains in the Sangamon County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Bounds was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted armed robbery. She remains in the Sangamon County Jail on $100,000 bond.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.
