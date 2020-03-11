URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Georgetown man and Urbana woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of child sexual exploitation.
The indictment charges Ian Dukes, 37, and Julie Snyder, 43, with attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity in July 2019.
Dukes is additionally charged with attempted sexual exploitation of the same minor, enticement of a second minor, sex trafficking of children, and receiving child pornography of a second minor.
No additional details of the alleged crimes were released.
Dukes was arrested Feb. 11, 2020.
Snyder was arrested March 6. She appeared in federal court March 9. A trial date is set for April 27.