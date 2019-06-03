DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man and woman who came into a Danville gas station and robbed it at gunpoint.
The man and woman were wearing masks when they came into the Casey's gas station in the 2100 block of E. Main around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
The man pointed a gun at employees and demanded the money from the register.
The suspects took money and ran.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.