DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man and woman were shot in Danville Saturday.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Koehn Dr. around 12:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
A 29-year-old Danville man had been shot in the forearm, and a 22-year-old Danville woman was shot in the upper arm.
They were both sitting inside of their vehicle when someone started shooting at them.
Witnesses said they saw a man shoot the victims before getting into a red vehicle and fleeing.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.