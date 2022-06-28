CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrested a Champaign man in connection with a 2021 shooting case, where a woman was reported shot five times inside her home.
According to police, on June 27, 2022, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office arraigned Markel Sanders, 22, of Champaign, on multiple charges, including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Sanders remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center, awaiting trial.
Officials report on August 2, 2021, at approximately 12:26 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the 0-100 block of East Beardsley Avenue for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a 58-year-old female suffering from five gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has recovered from her wounds.
After further investigation, police learned that the victim was in her home when there was a knock on the front door. As the victim approached, calling out ‘who is it?’, offenders opened fire through the door, striking the victim.
Police said several rounds of gunfire ensued, and additional damage to property was discovered to nearby residences and vehicles. Officers recovered 75 shell casings from the scene.
As officers were responding to the shooting, a black Dodge Durango crashed in the area of Logan Street and Neil Street.
Officers responded to the crash and discovered a firearm in plain view within the vehicle with the magazine empty and the slide locked to the rear.
Police report a live round of ammunition and spent shell casing were also located on the ground nearby the vehicle.
After ballistics testing, the weapon was found to be linked to the shooting incident and the vehicle was determined to be stolen and was processed by police.
The occupants fled by the time officers arrived.
Police said although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Champaign Police reminds that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
