DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child during a Decatur home invasion.
On August 5, 2019, Decatur Police were called to a home invasion and predatory criminal sexual assault of a 5-year-old in the 800 block of E. Condit.
Since that time, police have conducted interviews and collected and submitted evidence to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.
On December 10 Decatur Police Detective Jason Danner obtained an arrest warrant on suspect, 22-year-old Jarquez Hobbs, of Peoria.
Hobbs was arrested Tuesday in the Peoria area.
He is in custody at the Macon County Jail.