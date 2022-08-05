IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested a a man who was witnessed pushing a 4 and 6 year-old out of a moving vehicle.
According to police, on August 3, sheriffs deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Park St. in Gilman for a report that Jesse K. McGhee, 40 of Gilman was seen pushing children out of a moving vehicle.
Police report one of the victims sustained injuries from the incident.
Officers say McGhee fled the scene before they arrived, but after further investigation he was located and taken into custody.
McGhee was charged with two counts of domestic battery, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of endangering the life of a child and violation of an order of protection after being served.
McGhee was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and released.
