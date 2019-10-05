MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say they’ve arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a semi truck.
It happened on U.S. 51 in McLean County near County Road 100 North.
Officials tell WEEK the man was wanted for aggravated kidnapping in the Chicago area. They say for some reason the suspect’s vehicle got stuck and that’s when he barricaded himself in the truck. ISP added the truck’s tires also caught fire.
Officials say they decided to force their way into the semi after they hadn’t heard from the suspect for several hours.
ISP says police busted a window open and pepper sprayed the suspect. They say the alleged kidnapping victim wasn’t with the suspect.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital to treat the pepper spray.