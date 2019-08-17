DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police have arrested one man after a series of robberies over the past two weeks.
Decatur Police arrested Jerome B. Davis, 51, on charges of armed robbery and aggravated robbery. Jail records show Davis is being held on $25,000 bond.
Davis faces the armed robbery charge in connection with a robbery at Maffit Street Market on the night of August 14, according to police. He is charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a robbery at China House Restaurant, they said.
Police say anyone with information about these or other crimes should call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.