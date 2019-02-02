DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in the hospital and facing criminal charges after a multi-hour standoff with police.
Decatur Police Department say they were investigating an audible alarm at a residence in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue around 9 P.M. Friday night when they learned a subject in the residence may need assistance.
Police say the subject inside the house fired shots before officers entered the house. The officers were able to secure the house and the Decatur Police Department Emergency Response Team was summoned to handle the situation.
The subject in the residence fired shots again around 5:30 A.M.
Around 10 A.M. officers were able to take the subject into custody. They were taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and will be facing criminal charges relating to firing and possessing a firearm. Police officers and the subject were unharmed.
The Decatur Police Department Investigations Bureau is still investigation.