RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested and charged after police were called to a Rantoul home for shots fired.
Officers were called to the 300 block of S. Century Blvd. Wednesday, Jan. 22 around 12:42 a.m.
When they were arriving to the scene, police heard another shot fired.
Police learned the shots were fired from a residence in the 300 block of S. Garrard St.
Officers talked to several people at the house and found ammunition inside.
During a court-authorized search, they found three guns, including one that had previously been reported as stolen.
Sylvester Moore, 30, of Rantoul was arrested on preliminary charges of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.