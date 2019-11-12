EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and charged with intentionally starting a an apartment building fire in Effingham.
A fire which broke out in an Effingham apartment building on S. 4th Street on Monday around 2:45 p.m. It was initially deemed suspicious.
Joseph Wrischnik, 26, of Effingham, was taken into custody shortly after 4 p.m. and booked into the Effingham County Jail on a single count of Arson. If convicted, he faces four to 15 years in prison.
The apartment, which only had one out of several units occupied at the time of fire, has been deemed a total loss. No one was injured.
Effingham firefighters were assisted by fire companies from Teutopolis and Shumway, while Altamont and Montrose fire personnel handled Effingham City's calls for fire service.
Wrischnik is currently being held at Effingham County Jail and will make his first appearance in court on Wednesday to set bond.