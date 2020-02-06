TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) - The Teutopolis School Superintendent issued a statement to parents after it was discovered an adult man was exchanging inappropriate social media contact with a student.
The man, who is not an employee with the school, was arrested in the parking lot of Teutopolis High School Wednesday.
The man was identified as 29-year-old Antonio Ferto of Maywood. He is being held on counts of grooming and traveling to meet a minor.
Police were first called to the high school, because the district learned of the inappropriate social media contact. Several students came forward to share the information out of concern for their classmate.
"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and I want to assure you that at no point did the adult male come into contact with any other students at the high school today," Superintendent Deborah Philpot said.