URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for firing shots after a fight at a funeral in Urbana.
The Urbana Police Department, along with Champaign Police and University of Illinois Police were called out at 12:15 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Dublin St. When they arrived, officers found multiple people outside a church where a funeral was taking place.
An investigation revealed that an argument started inside the church and spilled out onto the sidewalk in the 1400 block of Dublin St. One of the people involved in the dispute pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at one of the other people involved as that person ran away.
None of the shots fired struck anyone, but multiple bullet impacts were found in a nearby home on E. Columbia Ave. in Champaign. No one in the home was injured.
Police say the person responsible for firing the shots is 29-year-old Linnell Blount of Champaign.
An arrest warrant was issued for Blount with a $2 million bond set.
On Monday, September 11, at 9 a.m. a Champaign County Court Security Officer recognized Blount at the Champaign County Courthouse where Blount was attending a status hearing on an unrelated case.
Urbana Police, Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and a U.S. Marshal from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force took Blount into custody without incident a short time later.
Blount was then transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail.
Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
