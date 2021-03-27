SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested for armed robbery early Friday morning in Springfield.
Police were called for an armed robbery just before 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of South 5th St.
A woman told officers a man showed a gun and took her money, running away on foot.
Police found the suspect, 19-year-old Brayden Tabor, who they said still had the firearm in his hand.
After a brief struggle, Tabor was taken into custody.
He was arrested for armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and theft. His bond was set at $750,000 and he is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail. Formal charges are forthcoming by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311.
