EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- An Effingham man was arrested on Tuesday for aggravated arson after a residence fire sent one individual to the hospital.
According to Effingham Police, Barry A. McGee, 60, was taken into custody and booked into Effingham County Jail on Tuesday, for one count of Aggravated Arson, a Class X felony and upon conviction is punishable by 6-30 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.
Police said the Effingham Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming out of a residence in the 200 block of Lakewood Manor Dr. around 8:45 a.m. and reports of an individual hanging from a window.
Upon arrival, there was light smoke coming from the residence.
Authorities found one occupant sitting on the ground outside, who advised that a second occupant was still inside the structure.
Police say the second occupant managed to exit the structure on his own safely.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, and a primary search of the residence was completed to ensure no other occupants.
One patient was transported to St. Anthony Hospital by Rural Med for treatment of injuries.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, in cooperation with the Effingham Fire Department and Effingham Police Department, concluded their investigation into the cause of the fire.
The fire has been determined as incendiary in nature and an arrest has been made by the Effingham Police Department.
McGee had his arraignment Wednesday morning, where his bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
