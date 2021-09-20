SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 28-year-old man was arrested in Springfield on Sunday after a shots fired incident sends victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to officials, on September 19, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Springfield Police officers responded to Dirty South, 1231 E. Cook Street in reference to several disturbances and an unruly crowd.
While on scene officers heard gun shots and located a male subject shot in the parking lot.
The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his injuries were initially believed to be life-threatening.
Police say, he was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment and is currently in critical but stable condition.
At approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect Jeramy S. Jones, male, 28 years old, was located in the 2000 block of Marland Street.
He was taken into custody without incident by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Jones was arrested for attempt murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon.
He will be formally charged by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
