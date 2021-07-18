JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man is behind bars and police are still on the lookout for several suspects after an early morning beating at a McDonald's.
At approximately 4:19 am Saturday, police responded to a call for a disturbance at the McDonald's on West Morton Avenue. Officers found a victim in the parking lot that appeared to be unconscious. EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital for treatment.
Officers said they determined three suspects were responsible for the offense of Aggravated Battery against the victim. Police said the suspects took off in a white Dodge before officers arrived on scene.
Police later identified the driver as Jorian B. Clemons, 28, of Jacksonville, Illinois. Police arrested him a short time later. The other suspects remain at large and have not been identified yet.
Clemons was charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery and is being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility awaiting bond set.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Division at 479-4630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.