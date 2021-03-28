Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.