MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested for home invasion and burglary in Mattoon Sunday afternoon.
Tyree Neal, 24, originally of Saint Cloud, MN was arrested around 12:30 in the 600 block of East Rudy.
Police said that at 4 a.m. the same day, Neal came into a home in the 2500 block of Prairie Ave. where he confronted a woman in the home and held her against her will.
Police said Neal then began stealing items from the residence, including guns, and shoved the woman down a flight of stairs before leaving.
The victim was injured in the attack, but is expected to be ok.
Police said they learned a garage of a separate residence had also been burglarized.
The owner of that residence reported he noticed his gate standing open, and upon investigating the matter, discovered someone had been inside his detached garage, and removed items.
