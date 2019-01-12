CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police found cocaine and cannabis in a man's vehicle after pulling him over for driving without headlights.
Champaign County Assistant State's Attorney Peter Su said around 8:45 P.M., a Parkland police officer saw a car traveling east on Bradley Avenue without headlights.
When the officer stopped the car he immediately smelled cannabis. The passenger admitted to smoking a blunt and tossing it out the window when pulled over.
The officer searched the car and found a bag under the driver's seat that contained more than $3,500 cash and also foreign currency.
In the car was a glass container with 35 grams of cannabis, and 15 smaller bags containing a substance suspected to be crack cocaine totally more than an ounce.
Police arrested the driver of the car Christian Martinez, 24, who is listed as a Champaign address.
Judge Tom Difanis set his bond at $25,000 and told him to appear in court Monday for formal charges.