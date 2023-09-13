DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested after a shooting in Danville.
On Tuesday at 8:22 p.m., Danville Police were called to the 1600 block of Beechwood Dr. They found a 37-year-old Danville man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening wound.
Police learned there had been an altercation between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting. Officers were able to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Deponshia L. Davis of Danville.
On Wednesday around 1:04 a.m., Danville Police found Davis in the 100 block of Grace St. where he was taken into custody.
Davis was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where he is currently being held while awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court for charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Members of the public are reminded that a complaint is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.