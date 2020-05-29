DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Danville.
Around 1:45 a.m. on May 24 police were called to the unit block of Columbus St. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.
A 30-year-old Danville man had been shot in the neck. The victim said a man was outside him home and fired a shot at him while he stood in the doorway.
The victim is in stable condition.
Police arrested 34-year-old Nathan Weiskopf of Danville after an investigation.
Weiskopf was charged preliminarily with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon with a bond set at $750,000.
