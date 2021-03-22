DECATUR Il. (WAND) — D'Angelo Foster, accused of killing Decatur store owner John Betscher in November, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder.
Court records show that Foster, 23, appeared in Macon County Court on Wednesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Betscher was shot on the evening of Nov. 14 last year. Police responded to his business, JB's, at 1301 N. Calhoun and found him unresponsive on the floor.
Police said Betscher was working alone when someone pulled up to the drive-thru window and shot him multiple times.
Foster was arrested on Friday, Feb. 19 at the Macon County Courthouse.
He will appear again in court on April 20 for a pre-trial hearing.
