VIRGINIA, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for a double homicide in Cass County.
Cass County deputies were called to the 100 block of South East St. in Virginia, Illinois for a shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Cass County Deputies, Beardstown Police, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
Two victims., Kathleen G. Wzientek, 68 years of age of Virginia, and Brenda G. Crum, 64 years of age of rural Virginia, were found dead at the scene.
A male victim was also found with injures.
The suspect, identified as Robert D. Harris, 71 years of age of Virginia, had left the scene and was later found in rural Morgan County driving his vehicle by Illinois Conservation Police.
Conservation Police with the assistance of the Illinois State Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Office were able to take him into custody.
Harris is being held in the Morgan County Jail awaiting formal charges by Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller.
The case is Under Investigation by ISP Zone 4 Investigations and is being assisted by Illinois State Police District 9, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Conservation Police Department, Beardstown Police Department, and Virginia Police Department.
