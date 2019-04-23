DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Authorities have arrested an Urbana man for a double murder in Danville in 2017.
Champaign and Danville police, U.S. Marshals and members of the Department of Homeland Security arrested Nicholas Trimble, 38, of Urbana near the corner of 4th and Kirby Streets in Champaign Monday afternoon. Officers had conducted surveillance on Trimble before his arrest, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
On September 4, 2017, Danville Police found Rafael Arevalo and Omar Ronan, both 26, shot to death at a home on Harvey Street. Investigators identified Trimble as a suspect in the shooting, and a judge issued an arrest warrant Monday.
Trimble faces first degree murder charges. He is being held on a $10 million bond, authorities said.