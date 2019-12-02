CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for the armed robbery of a Champaign gas station.
Derrick Cox, 48, of Champaign was arrested around 10:30 Monday morning.
Police said he robbed the Circle K gas station in the 1500 block of North Neil St. on Nov. 26.
Cox was arrested at the intersection of Hedge Rd. and Bradley Ave. following a brief foot pursuit.
A pellet gun was seized during the arrest.
Police said he came into the gas station, made a small purchase, and then showed a black pistol and told the clerk to give him the money from the register.
After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot.
Cox was arrested for the offense of Armed Robbery and Resisting Arrest. Cox also had two outstanding arrest warrants from Champaign and McLean County.