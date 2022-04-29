SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The suspect accused of running woman over with car, killing her dog was arrested, according to Sangamon County State's Attorney.
Dexter Hughes was arrested for striking a woman and her dog with his vehicle back in August. It happened near MacArthur Boulevard and Fayette Avenue.
He is charged with Aggravated Battery, Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident, Aggravated Cruelty, Reckless Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property and Driving on a Revoked or Suspended License.
His bond is set for $200,000.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.